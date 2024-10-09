50 Cent has once again spoken out about his hip hop rival Sean "Diddy" Combs, but this time, he's taking a different stance.

The rapper recently took to Instagram to comment on a new development in the lawsuit brought by Thalia Graves, who accuses Diddy of rape and claims he recorded the alleged incident.

Sharing a screenshot of a headline about the accusations, 50 Cent captioned his post, "Un huh caught this [woman] lying! LOL," making it clear he doubts Graves' allegations.

The Background: Thalia Graves' Serious Accusations

Thalia Graves made headlines after filing a lawsuit against Diddy, 54, and his former head of security, Joseph "Big Joe" Sherman. Graves alleges that Diddy raped her in 2001 and recorded the incident, showing it to her then-boyfriend, who was working for Diddy at the time.

According to Graves, the trauma from the alleged event has lingered for years, prompting her to take legal action.

However, things took an unexpected turn when 'TMZ' reported that Graves allegedly attempted to bribe her ex-boyfriend to support her claims. Text messages supposedly show that Graves offered him $3 million to testify that he had seen the video of the incident.

In one message, Graves allegedly said, "I'm suing Diddy because he's the one that has the money."

Read more: Cassie Seen Cuddling Up to Diddy in Resurfaced Video From 2018 After Hotel Assault

50 Cent's Response

50 Cent quickly shared his opinion on the situation. His Instagram post hinted at skepticism toward Graves' motives, especially following the bribery allegations. His followers were quick to engage, with many casting doubts on Graves' story.

In other Diddy news, his mother has come to her son's defense amid the sex trafficking and sexual abuse claims against him.

Almost a month after Diddy was arrested in New York City, Janice Smalls Combs released a statement calling out the "public lynching" of her son before he could face trial for the charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In the statement sent by her lawyer to several news outlets, including 'Page Six,' Janice claimed that Diddy's case was nothing more than a "narrative created out of lies."

She said she was heartbroken and in agony seeing "the world turn against" Diddy because of "lies and misconceptions" and before he could get the opportunity to "share his side" of the story and "prove his innocence."