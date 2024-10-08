A Bravo reality series about the wives and girlfriends of Kansas City Chiefs players is reportedly in the works, but two of the team's most famous WAGs won't be part of it.

After news broke last week that Bravo is developing a show that follows the lives of WAGs supporting the Super Bowl champions, fans started speculating about whether tight end Travis Kelce's megastar girlfriend Taylor Swift would make her reality TV debut in the project.

However, an insider confirmed to People that neither Swift nor her pal and fellow Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes will appear in the series.

According to the unnamed source, even a cameo is unlikely as Swift and Mahomes, who is the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, "are not part of the show at all."

The insider explained that Swift does not want "what little private life she has left" to be exposed to the world through the Bravo show.

"She enjoys all the ladies she's met, but she will not be a part of Bravo's storyline," they added of the singer.

But while fans won't see Swift and Brittany in the show, their partners could make appearances.

The Chiefs players reportedly make brief appearances in the untitled series' pilot episode, which was filmed during the NFL season, another insider told People.

However, the spotlight will still be on the women on the Bravo show.

According to the outlet, the cast list for the Bravo show has not yet been finalized, but the rumored plan is to focus on Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée Chariah Gordon and Chris Jones' baby mama Sheawna Weathersby.

"The action is all centered around Chariah and Sheawna and their group of friends, who all know the struggles of being partners to these workaholic athletes," the anonymous source explained.

A different insider shared with the outlet that the show remains "a work in progress" at this point, and producers are still figuring out whether there's enough material to create a full series.

Bravo has not publicly addressed the reports of a WAGs show.

Meanwhile, Swift and Mahomes reunited Monday at the Chiefs' game against the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium.

The two women did not sit together, but they made it clear there's no bad blood there by sharing a hug before the game.