Kayla Nicole, ex-girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce, has reached her limit with the online hate she's been receiving from Taylor Swift's fans. After photos surfaced of Nicole getting her hair done without makeup, Swift fans took to social media to mock her appearance. One troll posted unfiltered images of the model with a sarcastic "Very pretty" comment followed by a puking emoji.

Nicole didn't hesitate to respond, retweeting the post and declaring, "YOU WILL NEVER MAKE ME HATE ME. Hang it upppppppp bookie." Supporters quickly rallied behind her, with one fan commenting, "You're beautiful... this is so weird??!" while another added, "I'm confused.. because you look gorgeous here.. true flops all around."

The online attacks have intensified since Kelce, 34, went public with Swift last September. Nicole has been dealing with harsh criticism and hateful comments from Swift's fanbase ever since. In 2023, she even issued an open letter addressing the negativity, particularly focusing on Black women. Nicole urged her followers to avoid engaging with the hateful remarks, saying, "Preserve your heart even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries... You do not have to respond."

Earlier this year, Nicole once again spoke out against the constant online harassment. In a series of social media posts, she maintained that she minds her business and remains unbothered by the negativity. However, she admitted that everyone has a breaking point, expressing her desire for the online attacks to stop. She dated Kelce on-and-off from 2017 to 2022, and more than a year after their breakup, Kelce publicly began dating Swift.