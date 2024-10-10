TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg died due to health issues.

The influencer's cause of death was revealed to be complications related to asthma and Addison's disease.

A representative for Taylor's family confirmed the cause of her passing in a statement to Today Thursday, nearly a week after she died on Oct. 4 at age 25.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Addison's disease occurs when a person's body doesn't produce enough of the hormones cortisol and, in many cases, aldosterone.

Cortisol, an essential hormone, plays many important roles in the body, including regulating metabolism and the immune response. Aldosterone regulates the body's salt and water, which in turn affects blood pressure.

Read more: TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg Just Celebrated First Wedding Anniversary Before Sudden Death

The symptoms of Addison's disease include abdominal pain, extreme fatigue, low blood pressure and sugar, and muscle and joint pain, among others. The illness can also cause acute adrenal failure if the symptoms appear quickly.

Just months before her death, Taylor opened up about her health problems in a haunting video posted on TikTok.

In the clip, she said she felt like she was "fighting for life every day" and, at one point, was in so much pain that it left her "wishing to be dead."

The social media star, who had over 1.4 million followers on TikTok at the time of her passing, tearfully added that she was unable to even "walk to the mailbox or run" due to her then-undisclosed illness.

Taylor's husband Cameron Grigg shared the heartbreaking news of her death via Instagram Saturday.

In his post, he said his wife's death was "sudden and unexpected."

Cameron also revealed that Taylor's body remained at the hospital at the time for organ donation.

He did not disclose Taylor's cause of death but said that over the past year, she'd "dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime."

Trinity Rousseau and Bailey Rousseau Wagner, Taylor's sisters, also honored the late TikToker in emotional posts on Instagram.