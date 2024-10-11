'Terrifier 3' is set to make a big splash at the box office this Halloween season, but fans are already wondering whether a 'Terrifier 4' is in the works.

Director Damien Leone, who helmed the first three films, has hinted that a fourth installment may be on the horizon, but it largely depends on the audience's reaction to the latest release.

Leone first launched the horror franchise with 'Terrifier' in 2016, starring David Howard Thornton as the terrifying Art the Clown. The film was a surprise hit, earning $342,749 worldwide on a budget of just $35,000. The 2022 sequel, 'Terrifier 2,' saw even more success, grossing $15.7 million globally against a modest $250,000 budget.

With 'Terrifier 3' boasting a significantly larger production budget of $2 million, expectations are high. In a recent Q&A session at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, Leone teased the possibility of 'Terrifier 4.'

However, during an interview with 'The Hollywood Reporter,' Leone clarified that while he has already mapped out much of 'Terrifier 4,' its production depends on how well 'Terrifier 3' is received. "I didn't want that news to come out all of a sudden: 'Terrifier 4 is happening!'... it depends on if people really want the next one."

Leone further hinted in an interview with 'Variety' that "some really, really crazy things" are planned for the potential fourth film. While it's too early to confirm 'Terrifier 4,' early box office numbers for 'Terrifier 3' are promising. With a Thursday preview alone recouping its production costs, projections estimate an $11 million opening weekend.

When asked if 'Terrifier 4' could hit theaters by October 2025, Leone responded, "Don't be surprised! It might happen."

'Terrifier 3' hits theaters starting Friday, October 11.