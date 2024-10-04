Several audience members at the U.K. premiere of "Terrifier 3" Wednesday night walked out, and one of them vomited, according to the horror movie's distributor, Signature Entertainment.

The "Terrifier" franchise is known for its gory ultraviolence, and the sadistic perpetrator, Art the Clown, is reportedly in top terrifying form in the third installment of the slasher series.

"Thank you to everyone joining us last night for the 'Terrifier 3' gala," Signature Entertainment wrote on X.

"Venue staff have reported 11 people walking out and 1 person vomiting," the company wrote. "If the #Terrifier3 event impacted you please let us know if you need more support at this time."

Ahead of the showing, the company posted an image of a warning sign posted on the door of the theater.

"This film contains extreme violence and excessive gore," the warning read. "If you are feeling unwell, please find a member of staff. Staff trained in first aid are on site."

Filmmaker Damien Leone wrote on X that he "did personally witness some crazy stuff at this UK screening."

Reports of audience members falling ill have accompanied each "Terrifier" movie since the first one premiered in 2016. While many dismissed the reports as a marketing stunt, Leone claimed in 2022 that the reports were "100% legit." Last month, he confirmed there would be a fourth installment in the series.

"Terrifier 3" hits theaters on Oct. 11.

-- With reporting by TMX.