Actress Jenna Fischer was spotted out for the first time after revealing she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Fischer — who played the role of Pam Beesly on 'The Office'— was recently pictured strutting through Los Angeles. She was photographed with a smile and in good spirits while wearing a breezy white shirt, straight blue pants, comfy sneakers, and casual sunglasses.

On Tuesday, the 50-year-old took to Instagram to share her diagnosis, informing fans that just less than a year ago she received a positive result for cancer before undergoing treatment.

‘The Office’ alum Jenna Fischer flashes a smile in LA after revealing grueling battle with cancer View: https://t.co/ewHbcfh99w pic.twitter.com/YtEfV19kXy — RONDON👑 (@MenorRondon) October 11, 2024

"Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer," the actress wrote in the post. "After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free."

It was the first time the fan favorite actress had been photographed after enduring the grueling process of treatment, as she started with a lumpectomy in January, which successfully removed the tumor, per 'Page Six.'

"And while I continue to be treated with infusions of Herceptin and a daily dose of Tamoxifen," she expressed, "I'm happy to say I'm feeling great." The mom of two — who explained that she's fed up with wearing wigs — also detailed the importance of screenings.

"My tumor was so small it could not be felt on a physical exam. If I had waited six months longer, things could have been much worse. It could have spread," she explained. The Indiana native completely changed her life to focus on "fighting cancer," however, is now expressing gratitude for her loved ones.

Fischer revealed that her children "are great" as they took on the battle "as a family." The actress and her husband, Lee Kirk — a writer, director, and actor — married back in 2010.

The longtime couple share two children together: son Weston, 13, and daughter Harper, 10.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month (NBCAM) and is an annual international health campaign organized by breast cancer charities annually. The purpose of the campaign is to increase awareness of breast cancer's cause and prevention, in addition to raising funds to find a cure and treatments.