As Sean "Diddy" Combs continues to endure legal battles and a bevy of sexual assault lawsuits, his ex-bodyguard Gene Deal checked in with Biggie's mother, Voletta Wallace.

During an episode of 'Paperwork Party' podcast, Deal had a brief chat with Biggie's mom, Ms. Wallace, where he seemingly referenced the disgraced rapper — currently facing charges related to alleged racketeering and sex trafficking — and his decision to stand for what he believes is right.

During their short conversation, Ms. Wallace claimed she'd been "watching" him "on Facebook."

Gene Deal speaks with Biggie's mom, Voletta Wallace, over the phone, and she expresses her support for him in exposing Diddy.



(🎥 Paper Work Party Season 6/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/eIDjk4SMLn — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 8, 2024

"Hey Mr. Wallace, it's Gene Deal," the former bodyguard begins.

"Oh, hi Gene, how are you?" a woman, suspected to be Ms. Wallace, responded. Deal goes on to explain how long it's been since he's seen her, recalling an unnamed discussion they had "last time" they met. "How you been, you alright?"

"I'm okay! I've been watching you on Facebook," the 71-year-old replied. Deal explained that he was "sorry" he had to do what he had to do, however, chucked it up to "it is what it is."

"That's okay. I know you do," the legendary Brooklyn rapper's mom responded. Deal expressed to viewers that at any moment if Biggie's mother would have asked him to "shut it down," he would have.

"Ms. Wallace ain't call — she knew how to get in touch with me. If Ms. Wallace ain't tell me to shut it down, I'mma keep doing it because I respect you Ms. Wallace," he said. After the phone call, Deal couldn't contain his reaction to what appeared to be her support in his fight for justice in Diddy's shocking case.

"D**n, did you hear what she just said?!" Deal asked. "She said she be watching me — 'Go ahead and do what you do,' Did you hear that?!"

"You just heard it from Big's Mama!" he reiterated.

In a recent interview with 'The Art of Dialogue,' the former bodyguard made the shocking claim that the disgraced rap icon would take his life, and responded to critics who say he's to blame for getting Diddy indicted.

"From the lifestyle he had — I'm not saying he can't. I just don't see him able to do time behind bars," he responded. "If he had to go behind those bars for a lot of years... I think that he may commit suicide. He'd do an 'Epstein'."

"I'm nowhere in that indictment or that paper," Deal expressed. "If I'm telling you the character of an individual, you can call me anything you want to. And if I made that indictment, because I'm telling y'all the truth, I'd die on that."