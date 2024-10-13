Aoki Lee Simmons, the daughter of model and TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons, followed her mom's footsteps and got into modeling right after graduating from Harvard University.

It seems, however, that the 22-year-old is ready to step away from modeling to get a job in her field. She took up international relations while at Harvard.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Aoki shared her thoughts on often being compared to her supermodel mother.

"I get that. My mom is always going to be a way better model than me," she said in the video. "But it's just annoying to have that comparison sometimes."

The young model went on to talk about how difficult the modeling industry is.

"It's a hard industry," Aoki candidly said. "There's a lot of beautiful, great girls who are great models who don't have a job."

She also commented on how hard it is to be told that she's "not pretty enough."

"It's hard to go somewhere and get told over and over and over 'No, no, no. You're not pretty enough. No,'" the 22-year-old shared.

Many supportive comments have been left on the model's Instagram account since her thoughts have been made public.

"I think you are beautiful and have your own unique look going for you," one Instagram user said in a recent post published by Aoki. "It is annoying to be compared all the time to your mom but just block out the negativity and use it for your advantage."

"Start your own agency, create a platform for young people," another user suggested. "You have what it takes and [you're] absolutely beautiful."