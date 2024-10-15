Actress Olivia Munn has shared adorable photos of her months-old daughter, Méi. Méi was born on Sept. 14 via surrogate.

Munn, 44, who married husband John Mulaney, 42, in July, officially announced the birth of Méi days later.

In a series of photos posted on Munn's Instagram account, the actress gave her followers a glimpse of her life as a mom of two.

"The first month of Méi," she captioned the Instagram carousel.

Two of the photos include Munn and Mulaney's first son, Malcolm, 2.

Another photo shows Mulaney giving his daughter a kiss.

The last photo, on the other hand, shows Munn and Mulaney wearing matching socks.

The Instagram post was immediately filled with comments gushing about Munn's family.

"Precious little family," one Instagram user commented.

"My heart just exploded from the cutest of y'alls little family," another user commented. "And your and John's matching socks in the last slide are too adorable."

In a previous Instagram post, Munn shared her thoughts on the birth of her daughter.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter," the actress said in the post.

"When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother," she added. "She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel."

According to Munn, her daughter's name is pronounced as "may" and it means "plum" in Chinese.