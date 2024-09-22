John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have welcomed their second child, a baby daughter.

Mulaney and Munn announced the happy news on Instagram Sunday and shared the first photos of their newborn.

According to the 44-year-old actress, they sought help from a gestational surrogate to bring their baby girl, Méi June Mulaney, into the world on Sept. 14.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true," Munn wrote in her post.

She continued, "I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded."

Munn also shared the meaning of their daughter's name, explaining that Méi means plum in Chinese.

In her post, the "X-Men" star posted a closeup photo of her and Mulaney's baby girl as well as a snap of the couple holding their second child in what appeared to be a hospital room.

A third picture showed Munn cuddling their daughter on the couch, while the last image featured the couple with their two kids.

Mulaney also took to Instagram to reveal the arrival of little Méi, writing: "I love my little girl so much."

The comedian included a video of him holding his daughter against his chest and burping her as well as another photo of their family of four.

Munn and Mulaney -- who tied the knot in July -- welcomed their first child, son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, now 2, in November 2021.

Munn and Mulaney received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from peers and fans on social media.

"Awwww congrats Olivia! She beeeuuutiful (sic)!" Katie Couric commented on Munn's post.

Joey King also left a comment, writing: "Congratulations!!!!!!! Beautiful little plum."

Amanda Seyfried praised them as an "incredible family."

"She's perfect. Congrats," Alyssa Milano wrote in her own message.

"I am so happy for you and John and your family. After learning about the battles you both have fought through...you so deserve all the happy beginnings and forever afters in this life," one fan commented on Instagram.

"Wow Malcolm is a big bro! Malcolm and Mei how absolutely wonderful and what an inspiring and amazing mommy they have! (And dad) You keep busting open doors about what women can do, be, talk about and survive," another wrote.