The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show featured not just one but both supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid after the latter made her surprise return to the runway show.

Bella delighted the audience and fans watching at home when she appeared on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway during Cher's musical performance.

The supermodel flaunted her toned figure in a sexy red lace bra and underwear set.

Instead of traditional angel wings, Bella strutted down the catwalk in a massive red, pink, and black coat that trailed on the floor behind her as she walked.

She completed the look with strappy red heels.

Bella later reappeared on stage with her sister Gigi during the final bow.

This time, she ditched the furry jacket and instead wore a slinky red dressing robe with her underwear set.

Fans went wild on social media after Bella emerged on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway.

THE ONE AND ONLY BELLA HADID WALKING FOR VICTORIA’S SECRET 🌹🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/tWnSTIWdoL — 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚 (@pradapearll) October 15, 2024

"She's the queen of the show," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while another declared, "That face is insane and has always been."

"Bella Hadid looked absolutely stunning in red at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!" another person commented. "She always knows how to steal the spotlight, and this look was no exception—total showstopper!"

A fourth user said, "She was the best for me! That walk was so powerful! The outfit was amazing."

This marked the first time Bella participated in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show since 2018.