Dylan Sprouse is his model wife Barbara Palvin's biggest fan, and he wasn't afraid of showing it when he supported her at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The actor, 32, sat in the front row at the fashion extravaganza in New York City on Tuesday.

While cheering on Palvin, 31, Sprouse held up homemade cardboard cutouts featuring images of their beloved "children": cat Klaus Von Sprouse and French bulldog Piggy Cow.

"I love you, baby!" Sprouse shouted while Palvin strutted down the runway, as seen in a clip shared by People.

He appeared to catch the Hungarian model's attention as she looked toward his direction after he professed his love for her.

Right before the show began, Sprouse opened up about his surprise for Palvin.

He explained that while the posters were "shoddily done," he brought them along to "make her smile."

"It's gotta be nerve-racking up there in your underwear and stuff," Sprouse told pre-show co-host Olivia Culpo on the pink carpet, according to Page Six.

Sprouse also joked that he hoped Palvin wouldn't cry after seeing the pictures of their pets as she was usually "pretty sappy" when it came to them.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sprouse said he was "only interested in seeing" his wife on the show before adding a message for Palvin, "I love you baby!"

Palvin told Entertainment Tonight before the show started that she already knew about his sweet gesture.

"My husband is going to show up," the model said backstage. "He made signs for the show."

"He cut out a picture of our dog and our cat 'cause I've been saying how much I miss them," she added. "And he's just going to have them ... if they let him bring it in!"

Palvin previously participated in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018 before the event was canceled.