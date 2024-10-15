Kate Moss sent fans into a tailspin when she appeared on the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway Tuesday.

The 50-year-old supermodel rocked a black bra and underwear set, paired with a matching lace coverup, as she made her VS Fashion Show runway debut in New York City.

Moss paired her sexy look with black feather angel wings, stiletto heels, and huge hoop earrings.

Moss brought her iconic walk to the fashion show as she strutted down the runway as a rendition of "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" played in the background.

Moss' surprise appearance had fans expressing their shock and gushing about the supermodel on X, formerly Twitter.

"MOTHER," one fan wrote alongside a clip of Moss' walk.

"Yaaassss!!! The queen," another gushed, while a different user commented, "That walk is nasty! Muva still got it."

Another fan described Moss as "a rockstar in a supermodel body."

"Age is just a number," someone else tweeted. "When we talk about fashion, music, iconic outfits, and talent, KATE MOSS [is] right up there."

"I will never shut up about Kate Moss in Victoria's Secret," a sixth person declared.

Moss was joined by her daughter Lila, 22, who also made her debut as a Victoria's Secret Angel during Tuesday's show.

This year's show also featured Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and Tyra Banks.