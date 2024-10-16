The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has made its triumphant return on Tuesday, and it sure came back with a bang.

The 2024 show, which was held in New York City, featured many returning Victoria's Secret Angels, including Bella Hadid

To celebrate the return of the iconic fashion show, here are the Angels in their first walk down the Victoria's Secret runway and their most recent appearance this year on the catwalk.

Bella Hadid in 2016

Bella Hadid at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Bella Hadid in 2024

Bella Hadid at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Bella Hadid walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Gigi Hadid in 2015

Gigi Hadid at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Model Gigi Hadid from California walks the runway during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on November 10, 2015 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Gigi Hadid in 2024

Gigi Hadid at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Gigi Hadid walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Candice Swanepoel in 2007

Candice Swanepoel at the 2007 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Model Candice Swanepoel walks the runway at the 2007 Victoria's Secret fashion show held at the Kodak Theatre on November 15, 2007 in Hollywood, California. Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel in 2024

Candice Swanepoel at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Candice Swanepoel walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Barbara Palvin in 2012

Barbara Palvin at the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Model Barbara Palvin walks the runway during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 7, 2012 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin in 2024

Barbara Palvin at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Barbara Palvin Sprouse walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Taylor Hill in 2014

Taylor Hill at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Taylor Hill on the runway at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Runway Show - Swarovski Crystal Looks at Earl's Court Exhibition Centre on December 2, 2014 in London, England. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Swarovski

Taylor Hill in 2024

Taylor Hill at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Taylor Hill walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Liu Wen in 2009

Liu Wen at the 2009 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Victoria's Secret model Liu Wen during the 2009 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 19, 2009. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Liu Wen in 2024

Liu Wen at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Liu Wen walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Grace Elizabeth in 2016

Grace Elizabeth at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Grace Elizabeth walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Grace Elizabeth in 2024

Grace Elizabeth at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Grace Elizabeth walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Josephine Skriver in 2013

Josephine Skriver at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Model Josephine Skriver walks the runway at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on November 13, 2013 in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Swarovski

Josephine Skriver in 2024

Josephine Skriver at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Josephine Skriver walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Victoria's secret fashion show