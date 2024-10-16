See the Angels in Their First vs. 2024 Walk for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Grace Elizabeth walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has made its triumphant return on Tuesday, and it sure came back with a bang.
The 2024 show, which was held in New York City, featured many returning Victoria's Secret Angels, including Bella Hadid
To celebrate the return of the iconic fashion show, here are the Angels in their first walk down the Victoria's Secret runway and their most recent appearance this year on the catwalk.
Bella Hadid in 2016
Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Bella Hadid in 2024
Bella Hadid walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Gigi Hadid in 2015
Model Gigi Hadid from California walks the runway during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on November 10, 2015 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Gigi Hadid in 2024
Gigi Hadid walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Candice Swanepoel in 2007
Model Candice Swanepoel walks the runway at the 2007 Victoria's Secret fashion show held at the Kodak Theatre on November 15, 2007 in Hollywood, California.
Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel in 2024
Candice Swanepoel walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Barbara Palvin in 2012
Model Barbara Palvin walks the runway during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 7, 2012 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Barbara Palvin in 2024
Barbara Palvin Sprouse walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Taylor Hill in 2014
Taylor Hill on the runway at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Runway Show - Swarovski Crystal Looks at Earl's Court Exhibition Centre on December 2, 2014 in London, England.
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Swarovski
Taylor Hill in 2024
Taylor Hill walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Liu Wen in 2009
Victoria's Secret model Liu Wen during the 2009 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York November 19, 2009.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Liu Wen in 2024
Liu Wen walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Grace Elizabeth in 2016
Grace Elizabeth walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Grace Elizabeth in 2024
Grace Elizabeth walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Josephine Skriver in 2013
Model Josephine Skriver walks the runway at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on November 13, 2013 in New York City.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Swarovski
Josephine Skriver in 2024
Josephine Skriver walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
