The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has made its triumphant return on Tuesday, and it sure came back with a bang.

The 2024 show, which was held in New York City, featured many returning Victoria's Secret Angels, including Bella Hadid

To celebrate the return of the iconic fashion show, here are the Angels in their first walk down the Victoria's Secret runway and their most recent appearance this year on the catwalk.

Bella Hadid in 2016

Bella Hadid in 2024

Gigi Hadid in 2015

Gigi Hadid in 2024

Candice Swanepoel in 2007

Candice Swanepoel in 2024

Barbara Palvin in 2012

Barbara Palvin in 2024

Taylor Hill in 2014

Taylor Hill in 2024

Liu Wen in 2009

Liu Wen in 2024

Grace Elizabeth in 2016

Grace Elizabeth in 2024

Josephine Skriver in 2013

Josephine Skriver in 2024