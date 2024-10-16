Adriana Lima feels great about returning to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show stage.

On Tuesday, Lima brought her A-game when she rocked a black bra and underwear set, cutout plaid tights, and iridescent butterfly wings during her triumphant return to the fashion extravaganza in New York City.

Right before the show, the longest-running Victoria's Secret Angel opened up about how she felt making her comeback.

Speaking to E! News, Lima explained that her return was especially "exciting" because the Victoria's Secret runway was "where everything started" for her as a model.

The Brazilian model added that she'd been looking forward to the event so much that she "could not sleep last night."

"My head was just going, going, going out of excitement," she shared.

"I know exactly where all the cameras are on the runway," Lima continued, "so I was thinking, what I'm gonna do, where I'm gonna look. I was just imagining that."

Lima participated in a VS fashion show for the first time in 1999 at just 18.

Becoming a face of the brand, Lima walked 18 shows in total before she announced her retirement in 2018.

Despite Tuesday's show being her first in six years, the mother of three looked runway-ready.

Back in June, Dogpound Gym founder Kirk Myers revealed to Vogue that Lima has never stopped working hard at the gym to maintain her fit figure.

Myers, who also trains Taylor Swift, said that Lima is known to have the "hardest workouts" among the supermodels and that many of her peers "look up to her for inspiration" when it comes to fitness.

Videos shared by Myers on Instagram showed Lima doing cardio-heavy workouts, including "battle ropes."

She also does boxing, core work, and medicine ball throws as part of her routine.

Check out more videos of Lima's workouts here.