An iconic Victoria's Secret Angel is making her comeback at this year's show.

Six years after she parted ways with the fashion brand, Adriana Lima announced that she will return for the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which will be held Tuesday night.

Lima and Victoria's Secret confirmed on Monday that she will don angel wings again and walk the Victoria's Secret runway through a video shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

In the clip, the 43-year-old Brazilian model, who looked effortlessly chic in a loose dark suit and white tank top, could be seen getting into a cab.

When the driver asked her where she needed to go, Lima responded, "I'm going home."

The taxi driver pointed out that he doesn't know where she lives, which led Lima to apologize and ask, "Can you drop me off at the Victoria's Secret show?"

The short video ended with Lima telling the camera, "I'm back!"

"Hey, we've been keeping a secret, but we just can't do it anymore!" Victoria's Secret captioned the video. "Adriana Lima is returning to the runway—phew, it's out there, we feel SO much better."

Celebrities and fans alike expressed excitement over the legendary Angel's return.

"Looove," Gigi Hadid commented under the post, while fellow model Jasmine Tookes wrote, "So good!"

"Adriana Lima is the DNA of Victoria's Secret!" one fan declared.

"Everyone was waiting for her literally under every reel," another wrote. "Also I don't believe any man would dare to be rude to this angel."

Lima walked in 18 Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows and worked with the lingerie brand for two decades before she retired from it in 2018.

The fashion show was canceled the year after Lima left and did not return until 2021 when the brand launched the VS Collective.

Catch Lima and the other Angels at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT. The show will stream on Prime Video as well as the Victoria's Secret YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram accounts.

