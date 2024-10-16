Aoki Lee Simmons, the daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons, was recently asked what she thinks about Diddy, the rapper, producer, and record executive otherwise known as Sean Combs, who was arrested and indicted last month on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and more.

Diddy is currently awaiting the start of his trial in May 2025 from a detention cell in Brooklyn.

Following Diddy's arrest in September, Kimora left a subtle message for her ex-husband Russell. In the recent past, Russell — his own successful career in the music biz was affected when he was publicly accused of sexual assault by multiple women in 2017 — had voiced support for Diddy.

Russell Simmons daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, speaks on Diddy's kids and expresses that what’s happening with Diddy is adult business. pic.twitter.com/z1EHILb0uZ — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 16, 2024

Now, Aoki, a former model who maintains close ties with Diddy's teen twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, finally spoke her part this week.

"What do I think about Diddy?" Aoki says in a social media video that was re-shared online. "I think his daughters and children are such wonderful people, and I really hope you guys treat them with love and respect, 'cause they're nice kids."

She adds, "And it's not their fault that anything — anything, adults — that's adult business. And they are not adults. My little cousins? They are in school, they are not adults. So please treat them like children. That's all I ask."

There have long been friendly ties between Diddy's family and the Simmons. Kimora was close friends with D'Lila and Jessie's later mother, Kim Porter, who died in 2018. Porter was in a long-term relationship with Diddy, albeit sporadically, between 1994 and 2007; she also birthed their son Christian.

In fact, earlier this spring, Kimora shared prom photos of D'Lila and Jessie, promising to protect the girls "fiercely," as Entertainment Tonight reported.

Read more: Diddy Shocks Fans with His First Instagram Post Since His Arrest

Meanwhile, Diddy's legal team is now asking that the anonymous accusers in his federal case be revealed.

The rap mogul's lawyers are arguing that by revealing the anonymous accusers, they will be able to launch an appropriate investigation against the claims against Diddy. His attorneys argued that their client's chances at a "fair trial" could be hindered if they do not have access to the accusers in order to battle the numerous allegations against Diddy.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges leveled against him.

Article originally published on 'Music Times.'