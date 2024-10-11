Mike Tyson has shared some words of support for Diddy.

The former heavyweight champion supported his longtime friend Sean "Diddy" Combs despite the latter's ongoing legal issues.

Tyson spoke about the Bad Boy Records' founder during an interview with the 'Daily Mail,' shortly after Diddy was denied bail for the third time.

"I wish him the best. In life, I wish him the best," Tyson said, reflecting on Diddy's current predicament. Tyson was seemingly caught off guard when the interviewer mentioned his association with the 54-year-old. "Wait, I'm synonymous with Diddy? Well, that's cool... I never knew that," Tyson remarked with surprise.

Their friendship spans over decades, having been seen together at high-profile events such as the 2008 Cannes Film Festival and the 2017 Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing match.

Their friendship is further highlighted in a video from 1998, where Tyson playfully remarked on Diddy's expensive watch during an interview with Keenan Ivory Wayans, saying: "He truly is about the Benjamins we see."

Mike Tyson having to move Diddy's hand during an interview pic.twitter.com/OaYcMnJVQl — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) April 25, 2024

In the resurfaced clip of the interview, Tyson was also seen subtly moving Diddy's arm that was seemingly a bit too close for his liking. In the viral clip, Tyson also readjusted his position on the couch, distancing himself away from the Harlem native.

While Tyson has shown support to Diddy, not all celebrities have been as open about their thoughts on Diddy's controversial legal hardships and lawsuits. Comedian Kevin Hart distanced himself from the matter when asked by 'Daily Mail' about Diddy's parties.

Hart, 45, responded, "Wrong person, wrong question," when asked about reports involving baby oil found at Diddy's residence.

Diddy's legal troubles have been mounting since his arrest on September 16 and indictments for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.

Despite over 120 alleged victims stepping forward, Diddy continues to maintain his innocence. His latest request for bail — his third — was denied, with his trial now scheduled for May 5, 2025.