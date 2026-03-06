Netflix has officially ended its partnership with Meghan Markle's As Ever lifestyle brand, with the streaming giant confirming on Friday, Mar. 6, 2026, that the Duchess of Sussex will continue growing the brand independently.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the split, stating that "Meghan's passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life."

The spokesperson added that "as it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently."

A spokesperson for As Ever responded with gratitude, telling People: "As Ever is grateful for Netflix's partnership through launch and our first year. We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can't wait to share more," according to the Hollywood Reporter.​

As Ever launched in April 2025 alongside Markle's Netflix lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan." The brand's first product collection, which included jams, honey, teas, and baking mixes, sold out in under an hour.

Netflix's consumer products division helped develop the initial lineup, and the streaming service served as an investor in the brand from the start.

A source close to Markle said that while the duchess remains on good terms with Netflix, she wanted full control of the brand to expand it globally, a move the "more cautious Netflix team" had reportedly been holding back, Radar Online reported.​

The split comes after a difficult stretch for Markle's Netflix projects. The second season of "With Love, Meghan," which premiered in August 2025, failed to crack Netflix's Top 10 shows during its debut week, drawing at least 500,000 fewer viewers than the first season.

It ranked as the 1,217th most-watched title on the platform in the final four months of 2025. The series was reportedly canceled in January 2026 after two seasons.

Prince Harry and Meghan originally signed a reported $100 million production deal with Netflix in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties. That deal expired in 2025 without renewal and was replaced by a smaller first-look agreement.

Their most successful project, the 2022 docuseries "Harry & Meghan," was one of Netflix's most-watched documentary debuts, but later projects like Polo attracted significantly smaller audiences.

Despite the Netflix exit, sources close to Markle say As Ever is positioned for growth. A source told People that "this year is really about establishing the brand and scaling it," with Markle focused on the creative fulfillment of building a brand "so close to the life she authentically lives."

The brand sells products including candles, wine, chocolate, bookmarks, and its signature fruit spreads and honey. Markle is also expected to continue sharing cooking and crafting content through her social media channels in shorter, more bite-sized formats.