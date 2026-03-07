The cast of the 2011 hit comedy "Bridesmaids" is set to reunite at the 98th Academy Awards ceremony on Mar. 15, marking the film's 15th anniversary, with stars Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, and Rose Byrne all expected to appear together on stage.

The planned reunion will bring together four of the comedy's biggest stars for a moment that Oscar viewers have not seen since the film's original awards season run in 2012. Final details for the segment are still being worked out, but the appearance is shaping up to be one of the ceremony's most anticipated highlights.

The timing holds special meaning for Rose Byrne, who heads into the ceremony as a first-time Oscar nominee. The Australian actress earned a Best Actress nomination for her performance in "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You," making the reunion with her former castmates a full-circle moment on Hollywood's biggest night, according to Variety.

"Bridesmaids" already has a strong history with the Academy Awards. When the film was released in May 2011, it earned two Oscar nominations at the 84th Academy Awards.

McCarthy received her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her scene-stealing role as the unpredictable Megan, while Wiig and co-writer Annie Mumolo were nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

Directed by Paul Feig and produced by Judd Apatow, the comedy grossed over $288 million worldwide on a budget of just $32.5 million.

The film followed Wiig's character, Annie, as she dealt with personal setbacks while serving as maid of honor for her best friend, Lillian, played by Rudolph. It has since been widely regarded as one of the defining comedies of its era.

The "Bridesmaids" reunion is just one of several notable moments planned for this year's Oscars. Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan are also set to reunite to lead a tribute to the late director Rob Reiner, who passed away in December 2025, People reported.

Additionally, Barbra Streisand is in talks to perform during the In Memoriam segment in honor of her "The Way We Were" co-star Robert Redford.

Previously announced presenters include Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow, Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Paul Mescal.

Conan O'Brien is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year after drawing nearly 20 million viewers for last year's broadcast. The show will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, as per the Hollywood Reporter.