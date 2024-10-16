Kaia Gerber's parents shared some words of warning with their daughter's boyfriend Austin Butler.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were first romantically linked in late 2021, and went public as a couple in 2022. However, Gerber's parents, supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, are growing increasingly concerned.

A source shared with the 'Daily Mail' that the two are concerned that Butler will never make the decision to settle down and will instead waste their youngest daughter's time.

When speaking to the outlet, the source revealed that, "Rande and Cindy both love Austin and think of him as family, but the fact is he isn't. After dating their daughter Kaia for over three years, he's shown no sign of asking her to get engaged." Cindy and Rande recently confronted Butler, according to the outlet, asking him about his intentions and why he hasn't taken the next step for a more serious commitment. "They don't think for a minute he isn't serious about her, but he's 33, and isn't it time he thought about settling down?"

During the conversation, the source stated that Butler, 38, reassured Rande that his intentions are genuine. The insider explained, "Austin assured Rande... he needs a little more time. Rande gently shot back with the fact that these are the best years of her life."

Kaia is 23 years old.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in December 2021, just a month after Kaia's breakup with another Hollywood star. They made their relationship official at W Magazine's pre-Oscars party in March 2022 and have since attended major events like the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival together.

The two have kept their relationship relatively private as neither are strangers to high-profile romances. Butler previously was in a longterm relationship with Vanessa Hudgens for nine years.

When Gerber was eighteen, she had a short relationship with Pete Davidson. Later on, she would dated 'Euphoria' star Jacob Elordi.