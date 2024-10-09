Now on its fifth year, the TIME100 Next Gala takes place in Manhattan, New York, and honors those who have made it on the Time100 Next list for 2024.

The list includes emerging leaders who are making an impact in their respective industries. These industries include entertainment, sports, business, and health.

See what the stars wore for the event in celebration of the Time100 Next honorees below.

Laufey, Reneé Rapp, and Ashley Park

Laufey, Reneé Rapp, and Ashley Park are all on this year's TIME100 Next list.

All three women received short writeups for their TIME100 Next profile. Laufey's was written by singer Olivia Rodrigo, while Rapp's was written by actress Busy Philipps.

Emmy-winning actor Tina Fey, on the other hand, wrote for Park.

Adria Arjona

The Puerto Rican actress is also included in this year's prestigious list.

Read what director and screenwriter Richard Linklater has to say about Arjona for TIME100 Next here.

Kaia Gerber

The model and actress can now add being a TIME100 Next honoree to her list of achievements.

Read what Oscar winning actress Laura Dern has to say about Gerber for TIME100 Next here.

Nicola Coughlan

Rapp was also photographed with the "Bridgerton" star, who is also a fellow honoree.

Read what "Bridgerton" executive producer Shonda Rhimes has to say about Coughlan for TIME100 Next here.

Anna Sawai

The "Shogun" star is another honoree on this year's list.

Read what "Shogun" co-star Hiroyuki Sanada has to say about Sawai for TIME100 Next here.

Aside from those mentioned in this list, other honorees for this year's TIME100 Next are Sabrina Carpenter, Victoria Monet, and Kat Graham.