Serena Williams revealed that she had a cyst removed from her neck.

The world-renowned retired tennis superstar recently shared that she underwent surgery to remove a benign branchial cyst from her neck. The cyst — which had grown to the size of a small grapefruit — was successfully removed before Williams assured fans that she is recovering well.

@serena Back in May I found a lump showing on my neck. I immediately went to the doc got a mri and was told I have a brachial cyst. Have you ever heard of that? They said I don't need to get it removed if I don't want. So I did not get it but it kept growing. I decided to get more test and 3 test and one biopsy later everything is still negative but doctors advised I get it removed asap because it was the size of a small grapefruit and it could get infected or worse leak. So this is me removing it. I am feelimg so grateful, and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all I'm healthy. I still made it to American doll with Olympia as promised. And yes all is ok. 🙏🏿🙏🏿

The athlete shared the medical news with her followers and fans through a social media post. "I am feeling so grateful, and fortunate everything worked out, and most of all I'm healthy," she wrote in the caption of the post.

The procedure came after the mom of two first noticed a lump on her neck back in May of this year. After visiting a doctor, she underwent a MRI, which confirmed the presence of a branchial cyst. At that time, medical professionals told her the cyst did not require immediate removal unless she chose to do so. Initially, Williams decided to leave it alone, but over time, the cyst continued to grow.

Concerned about the size and potential complications, the 43-year-old opted for further medical testing. "I decided to get more tests and 3 tests and one biopsy later everything is still negative but doctors advised I get it removed asap because it was the size of a small grapefruit and it could get infected or worse leak," Williams continued to explain in her post.

Following the surgery, Williams emphasized that she is prioritizing her health. "Health always comes first," she posted on X, formerly Twitter.

In another message, she reassured her followers that she was still able to follow through with a promise to her daughter, Olympia. "I still made it to American doll with Olympia as promised. And yes all is ok," she wrote, expressing relief that her health scare didn't disrupt quality time with her family.

So many things I missed like @glamourmag Woman of the Year awards, @RafaelNadal retirement 😢 and I am still recovering, but getting better. Health always comes first. https://t.co/01DLAWLRsM — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 16, 2024

Fans have shown an outpouring of support for the tennis champion. One wrote, "Speedy healing and complete recovery Queen!! All the best!!" Another shared, "You're an ultimate fighter, I wish you a speedy recovery."

On October 11, the Compton native also posted a tweet for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"It is October which means it is breast cancer awareness month. I am getting my check up and the doctor asked me to take everything off from the waste up," she penned. "I also took off my wig."