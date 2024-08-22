Serena Williams appears to have had enough of the rumors that she got plastic surgery on her face and bleached her skin.

Over the years, the 42-year-old retired pro tennis player's seemingly changing looks have sparked speculations that she lightened her skin, took weight loss drugs and underwent procedures such as a nose job and cheekbone implants.

On Tuesday, Williams seemingly fired back at these accusations via a post on Instagram.

The tennis champ shared eight photos of herself showing off her slimmer figure in a denim jacket, matching jeans and a nude-colored bodysuit.

Williams rocked a blonde curly hairstyle and full glam in the snaps.

In the caption, Williams seemingly addressed the various rumors about her appearance by writing: "100% real ... forehead to toe ... lol."

Some of Williams' fans immediately understood the hidden message in her caption, with one commenting: "I think people didn't get the sarcasm."

"[lLaughing emoji] forehead to toe," another wrote. "Girl, I see what you did there lol."

"Forehead to toe took me OUT [laughing emoji]," a third commenter wrote.

Khloé Kardashian, who has admitted to getting plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures, also left a supportive comment, writing: "Speak on it."

But some continued to speculate that Williams got cosmetic enhancements done and shed pounds with the help of medications like Ozempic.

"Dissolve the filler please," one person commented in all caps.

"I love me some Serena. But definitely on that stuff for weight loss. It looks good though," another person wrote.

Amid the skepticism, most showered Williams with love and praise over her look.

"One thing about that face card...It never declines!!" one fan commented.

"[You] evolved away from tennis but you STILL serve better than anyone else," another wrote.

A third user wrote that Williams was "glowing, and I love it."

"[It] feels like I'm discovering a whole new you. I really love it. Feels like falling in love with you in a new way," another comment read.

Williams' post comes weeks after she received another wave of plastic surgery accusations over her appearance during her "Hot Ones" interview last month.

A number of viewers claimed that Williams' face looked "very different" now and suggested that it may be the result of "bad plastic surgery" or "too much" filler.

Some also claimed that she now looked white passing because she allegedly got skin bleaching treatments.

Williams has never confirmed that she went under her knife to alter her looks, used weight loss drugs, or lightened her complexion.

However, in June, she revealed that she has gotten a skin-tightening procedure on her stomach because she was "self-conscious" of this part of her body after giving birth to her two kids with husband Alexis Ohanian.