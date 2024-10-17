Safaree and Erica Mena are locked in an increasingly bitter custody battle, with both making serious accusations against each other.

The conflict has been playing out publicly on social media, escalating as Safaree recently shared security footage that allegedly shows Mena attacking him and damaging his property in front of their two children.

The 43-year-old claims he attempted to take out a restraining order, accusing his ex-wife of being controlling, abusive, and struggling with anger management. The rapper also alleges that Mena broke into his home and sent explicit photos of him to his mother and sister, actions he says stem from her frustration with him not being honest with them about their relationship.

In response, Mena took to social media to address the criticism she's received and fired back with accusations of her own.

She stated, "Explain why I was so enraged because how you violated my body," in reference to the video clips Safaree shared. Mena claims that while the videos are from 2023, she has her own recordings from 2024 that tell a different story. She also accused Safaree of putting her health at risk and called his restraining order attempts "fake."

The dispute has drawn widespread attention, particularly after Mena posted a calendar alleging Safaree has only seen their children 16 times this year. She also shared screenshots that she claims are from May, showing Safaree pleading for her to take him back.

In the latest development to this ongoing drama, Mena, 36, shared a video of their daughter, alleging that Safaree kicked their son while the children were in his care.

The 'Love & Hip Hop' reality stars got engaged in December 2018. They tied the knot on October 7, 2019, in New Jersey. Nearly three years later, Mena filed for divorce in May.