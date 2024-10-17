Actor and comedian Ken Jeong is set to receive his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star will be the 2,794th one to be dedicated by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

The event will take place on Oct. 23 at 11:30 a.m. PT at 1708 Vine Street at the historic corner of Hollywood & Vine.

Sophie Flay will emcee the event, and actors Joel McHale and Randall Park are expected to make appearances. A surprise guest is also expected to be in attendance.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor Ken Jeong with a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Ken's incredible journey from medicine to entertainment is a testament to his remarkable talent and dedication," Martinez added. "In short, the doctor is in!"

Prior to his career as an actor and comedian, Jeong earned his undergraduate degree at Duke University. From there, he pursued a medical degree at the University of North Carolina.

While working on his comedy career, he completed his Internal Medicine residency at Ochsner Medical Center, which is located in New Orleans.

Jeong has since starred in numerous film and TV projects, including "The Hangover" franchise and "Crazy Rich Asians."

The comedian currently hosts "I Can See Your Voice," where is also an executive producer. He likewise serves as a panelist on "The Masked Singer."