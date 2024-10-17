Tom Holland Reveals He Has Already Read the 'Spider-Man 4' Script with Zendaya
Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, has revealed that he has already read the draft of the script for "Spider-Man 4."
During his appearance on the "Rich Roll" podcast, the actor revealed that he and girlfriend Zendaya, who is also his "Spider-Man" co-star, have already read the draft.
"It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job," Holland revealed on the podcast. "I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me."
"Zendaya and I sat down, read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room, like this is a real movie worthy of the fans' respect," he added.
Read more: Zendaya Explains Why She Doesn't Watch 'Dancing with the Stars' Despite Being on the Show
As of writing, not many details have officially been revealed about the sequel to 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
It was reported last month that "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director Destin Daniel Cretton is in talks to direct the film.
When asked for a timeline regarding the release of the next "Spider-Man" movie, Holland revealed that those involved are "trying to get it going as soon as possible."
"Things are looking great, but there's still a lot of moving pieces that need to come together for us to hit the ground running," the actor explained.
You can watch his full "Rich Roll" interview below.