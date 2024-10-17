Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, has revealed that he has already read the draft of the script for "Spider-Man 4."

During his appearance on the "Rich Roll" podcast, the actor revealed that he and girlfriend Zendaya, who is also his "Spider-Man" co-star, have already read the draft.

"It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job," Holland revealed on the podcast. "I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me."

"Zendaya and I sat down, read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room, like this is a real movie worthy of the fans' respect," he added.

As of writing, not many details have officially been revealed about the sequel to 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

It was reported last month that "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director Destin Daniel Cretton is in talks to direct the film.

When asked for a timeline regarding the release of the next "Spider-Man" movie, Holland revealed that those involved are "trying to get it going as soon as possible."

"Things are looking great, but there's still a lot of moving pieces that need to come together for us to hit the ground running," the actor explained.

You can watch his full "Rich Roll" interview below.