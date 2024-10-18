Patrick Mahomes' father was arrested for a DWI in Texas earlier this year, and now, video of the traffic stop has been released.

On February 3, 2024, Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of NFL star Patrick Mahomes II, was stopped by authorities in Tyler, Texas, for a DWI and for driving with expired vehicle registration.

While the incident took place months ago, the video of the arrest was just obtained by 'TMZ,' showing Mahomees Sr. trying to use his famous son's career to get out of the ticket.

During the traffic stop, Mahomes Sr. handed officers the necessary paperwork and voluntarily gave them an open Coors Light can found in his cupholder. When questioned, he admitted to consuming "a couple beers" before driving and complied with the field sobriety tests. However, his demeanor changed significantly after being handcuffed, realizing he would likely face arrest.

Frustrated by the situation, Mahomes Sr. referenced his son's upcoming Super Bowl appearance in an attempt to persuade officers not to proceed with the arrest. "Are y'all serious?" he asked, per the outlet. "I'm supposed to be going to the Super Bowl to watch my son play football, and this is what we're doing?"

"My son is getting ready to play in the [...] Super Bowl, OK? Just listen to me. I am not drunk. I promise you. I've had some drinks. But he can't have this right now. Listen, this can't happen," Mahomes Sr. pleaded with the officers.

As the arrest progressed, his frustration grew. "Dude. This is crazy. My son is getting ready to play in the [...] Super Bowl and I'm doing interviews -- five or six a day. And then, now, this [is] going to be on the news which is going to [mess] with him, and it's probably going to [mess] him up. And he probably won't win the Super Bowl. But that's fine. If that's what y'all want to do, that's good."

Mahomes Sr.'s blood alcohol content (BAC) was measured at .23, nearly three times the legal limit. He was detained and later released from jail, allowing him to travel to Las Vegas to watch his son win an overtime thriller against the San Francisco 49ers.

In the summer, Mahomes Sr. accepted a plea deal, receiving a five-year probation sentence for felony DWI. Reflecting on the incident, he acknowledged its significance, saying, "It was an eye-opener. I haven't had a drink since."