Al Pacino revealed in his new memoir that he once nearly had to jump out of a moving vehicle when a woman tried to kidnap him.

Pacino, 84, wrote about the incident with an apparently crazed fan in his new memoir, "Sonny Boy," which hit shelves this week. The Oscar winner said he and Gene Hackman's brother, Richard Hackman, were out drinking "somewhere in our cross-­country journey" when he "got so drunk that I could not find my way home."

"A woman said to me, 'Oh, I'll drive you home.' And without a second thought, I got into her car with her," Pacino wrote.

"But as we drove, even in my daze, I could recognize that she was not taking me back to where I was staying," Pacino wrote. "I said to her, 'What is going on here?' And she said straight out, 'I'm kidnapping you.'"

Pacino said he had already starred in "The Godfather" and was "well-known" at the time of the incident, and was convinced the woman's behavior was not merely "some aggressive flirtation."

"I am from the South Bronx. When I see some crazy person trying to do something to me, I know how to escape," he wrote. "I said, 'No, you're not. I'm getting out.' She said, 'No, no,' and she kept driving."

That's when he made his move to escape.

"I opened the door as if to jump out of the car," Pacino wrote. "I was a little drunk, but I was ready to leap from a moving car if I had to. This ain't happening to me, man."

The woman apparently realized he was serious about throwing himself out of the moving car, and had a change of heart.

"She closed the door and took me home," Pacino wrote.

-- With reporting by TMX