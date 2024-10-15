Al Pacino says being a new father at 84 has been enjoyable.

The legendary actor, who recently welcomed his fourth child at the age of 83, says part of the reason for writing his autobiography, 'Sonny Boy,' was to give his son Roman Alfallah Pacino, now 16 months old, a way to learn about his life.

Reflecting on his past and the new phase of fatherhood, Pacino is optimistic about staying healthy and being present for his son, despite co-parenting with Roman's mother, Noor Alfallah, 30, whom he's no longer in a relationship with.

"I want to be around for this child. And I hope I am," he told the 'BBC' in an interview published Monday. "I hope I stay healthy, and he knows who his dad is, of course."

The East Harlem native described how Roman "does text me from time to time."

"Everything he does is real. Everything he does is interesting to me," he added. "So, we talk. I play the harmonica with him on the other video thing, and we have made this kind of contact. So, it's fun."

He also told 'PEOPLE' in an interview published last week how "it's just so wonderful to have children. For me, I loved it."

"It changed me for, if you want to say, the better. It changed me for life. And the idea that you're throwing your focus on other humans who happen to be your children ... there's the love," the father of four said.

When asked if being a new dad has been different this go-round, he answered: "Well, it's always the same. It's always the same. It's a mini miracle. That's all I can say."

"I love it, I'm very happy that I see my children. It's great," Pacino continued.

The 'Dog Day Afternoon' actor also spoke about his memoir and why he chose to write it at this point in his life. Despite some initial hesitation, he decided that after living such a full life, his story might be interesting enough for others to read. He enjoyed revisiting his childhood in New York's South Bronx and had no difficulty reflecting on his most famous films.

'The Godfather,' one of Pacino's most renowned movies, nearly didn't include him at all. He recalls almost being fired after just two weeks of filming because his performance was seen as underwhelming. Everything changed after filming the restaurant scene, where Michael Corleone kills a mob boss and a corrupt cop. This moment solidified his career and saved his role in the film.

Pacino also fondly reflected on his 1983 classic 'Scarface,' noting how the hip-hop community embraced the film and helped elevate it to cult status, despite its initial underperformance. He admitted that he would have liked to have been nominated for an Oscar for 'Scarface,' though he remains grateful for his win for 'Scent of a Woman.'