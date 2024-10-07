Legendary actor Al Pacino became gravely ill with Covid-19 back in 2020, and according to him, the experience proved to him there's nothing on the other side.

The 'Scent of a Woman' star maintains that he's had a major glimpse into the afterlife, and claims you don't have memories, and that there was simply "nothing" — which he considered "strange porridge."

Pacino spoke candidly of the experience over the weekend with 'PEOPLE' while promoting his upcoming autobiography, 'Sonny Boy,' where he detailed his near death experience.

Pacino described when paramedics arrived at the scene to bring him back to life, and he regained consciousness. The star says he has a "great assistant" to thank for being active in seeking his medical attention.

"I was sitting there in my house, and I was gone," Pacino, 84, said. "I didn't have a pulse. You're here, you're not. I thought: 'Wow, you don't even have your memories — you have nothing.' Strange porridge."

"They had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something," the actor said of becoming conscious after paramedic attention. "It was kind of shocking to open your eyes and see that. Everybody was around me, and they said: 'He's back. He's here.'"

The superstar assistant in question is Michael Quinn, who immediately contacted paramedics when he knew something was wrong. "He got the people coming, because the nurse that was taking care of me said, 'I don't feel a pulse on this guy,'" Pacino recalled.

"I thought I experienced death. I might not have. I don't think I have, really. I know I made it. I didn't see the white light or anything. There's nothing there," the "House of Gucci" star described.

Al Pacino’s Memoir “Sonny Boy: A Memoir” Releases October 8th.



I Cannot Wait. pic.twitter.com/AUBPncfbIs — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) August 26, 2024

The South Bronx native's upcoming memoir details the journey of Pacino's explosion into acting and fame, landing his first leading role in 'The Panic in Needle Park' (1971) before embarking upon the cult-favorite franchise, 'The Godfather.'

'Sonny Boy' is currently available for pre-order, and set to become available for purchase on October 15 on Amazon.