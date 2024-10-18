Lashana Lynch is expecting her first child!

The 36-year-old made her pregnancy announcement by debuting her baby bump at the New York premiere of her film 'The Day of the Jackal.'

Attending the event with her husband, Zackary Momoh, Lynch proudly showed off her growing bump in a body-hugging Ottolinger dress.

In an interview with 'Vogue,' Lynch expressed how her dress choice made her feel empowered.

"I feel comfortable and at ease, but also in charge of myself," she said. "Some red carpet gowns, although beautiful and stunning, feel like you're putting on a different part of yourself, whereas here I feel like I'm celebrating the female figure."

Back in March, Lynch spoke with 'PEOPLE' about another significant role she took on: playing Rita Marley, Bob Marley's widow, in the biopic 'One Love.' The role had deep emotional meaning for her family, especially her parents, who were touched by their daughter portraying someone so important to their heritage.

Lynch shared that playing Rita Marley was special not only because of her cultural background but also because her parents grew up admiring Bob and Rita Marley. "It's wild to think that I'm playing someone who is part of the fabric of who my parents are," she said.

The film focuses on Bob and Rita's relationship, their family life, and the struggles they faced as Bob Marley gained international fame while striving to spread peace through music. Lynch's parents, having lived through this period, found her role deeply moving.

Lynch further shared how emotional her mother became after attending the film's premiere. "She was so overwhelmed, she had to take the day off afterward," Lynch explained, adding that her mom had been crying with pride at seeing her daughter portray such an iconic figure.