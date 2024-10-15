The Vuolos are reportedly expecting their third bundle of joy!

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is currently pregnant with baby No. 3 along with her husband of eight years, Jeremy Vuolo.

According to 'PEOPLE, the TV personality and author is due in March 2025.

"We're super excited," Jiner, 30, gushed per the media outlet.

"I'm actually all about it. Especially in the heat the past few days, I think I'm not super big pregnant and so I'm not having to worry about the extra heat," she said of being grateful she's not pregnant during the hot months. "I'm like, 'Oh man, this is going to be such an awesome thing to go through pregnancy, not in the summer.' "

On the other hand, her husband noted that even though the news was somewhat expected, the confirmation was still shocking.

"When she told me, I was literally speechless," former soccer player Jeremy, 37, told the outlet.

"She got me good. It was on Felicity's birthday. Jinger says, 'I've got a gift for you.' It was in an Amazon bag. So I'm thinking, 'What did she get from Amazon for me?' Then I open it up and it's the positive result, and I'm actually speechless."

As the two already share two children — daughters Felicity Nicole, 6, and Evangeline Jo, 3 — the couple admitted they wanted to find the right way to break the exciting news. "We planned to get family pictures to announce the pregnancy and thought that would be the best time to let our girls know about their new sibling on the way," Jinger stated.

"We got Felicity and Evangeline each a denim jacket with the words, 'BIG SIS' on the back. The photographer captured the sweet moment when they realized what those words meant," she added.

The former '19 Kids and Counting' star says her and her husband are simply "enjoying life together as a family" before their newborn arrives.

"I mean, I felt like I was set with two, but I don't know. Three was kind of what we had always said was a really good number," the mother explained. "So three or four. I don't know. But I think three is what I'm leaning towards right now."

Since tying the knot back in 2016, Jeremy wears the title of "Girl Dad" as a badge of honor, revealing that being parents of little girls is incredible. That said, the two admitted to being curious about parenting a little boy.

"If it was another little girl — being a girl dad has been incredible," Jeremy said of their next child. "We're happy either way!"