According to fans, former 'SNL' star Molly Shannon has "completely lost her mind" following a "cringey" pre-recorded skit sent to the 79th Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner Thursday, October 17.

Critics across social media unapologetically sounded off on the video, claiming Shannon — a beloved comedian known for her hilarious role on 'Saturday Night Live' and cult-favorite 90s movie, 'Superstar' — operated in bad faith by dressing up as a Catholic school girl.

Another disappointed fan reposted the skit asking, "Why did Kamala Harris purposely offend every Catholic in the United States?" due to Shannon recapturing her classic character Mary Katherine Gallagher, who appears in the clip to interrupt Harris' speech.

It was weird when Molly Shannon was 35 years old doing this skit, disturbing when she’s playing a catholic school girl at 60. https://t.co/jKlaPUwKuS — Taylor Day (@TABYTCHI) October 18, 2024

"I just wanna say I'm a Catholic, and tonight is one of the biggest dinners next to the last supper," Shannons' character Mary told the Democratic presidential candidate. "Sometimes when I get nervous I stick my fingers under my arms and I smell them like that," she added, coining her character's iconic line.

Shannon went on to express that America needs "a woman to represent us" urging fans to "think how smart she must be to become a top contender in a field dominated by men," before doubling down. "It's time for a woman, bro!"

X user, Politi Bunny, reposted the clip in disappointment saying, "I love Molly Shannon. I love Mary Katherine Gallagher. I am Catholic. This is the most embarrassing, desperate, sad fail of propaganda I have seen in a long time. Bro."

I adore Molly Shannon.

I adore Mary Katherine Gallagher.

I am Catholic.



This is the most embarrassing, desperate, sad fail of propaganda I have seen in a long time. Bro.pic.twitter.com/iS4XHaRJqD — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 18, 2024

"It was weird when Molly Shannon was 35 years old doing this skit, disturbing when she's playing a catholic school girl at 60," a second fan wrote in their repost of the clip. "WTF .. Molly Shannon has completely lost her mind. She should have left that character back in the late 90s. It hasn't aged well," a third replied in their repost.

The Al Smith Dinner is a bipartisan charity dinner which over the years has grown to become a political staple and hallmark of election season, per 'Fox News.'

Kamala Harris didn't attend the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York. She submitted this video instead... pic.twitter.com/zqhgAOczoT — ☯️ (@infinite_victim) October 18, 2024

Nominees on behalf of both parties are known historically to attend the light-hearted gathering, however, Harris didn't show up to the dinner Thursday night — marking her the first nominee to ditch the event since Democratic nominee Walter Mondale in 1984.