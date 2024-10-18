Looks like Offset is potentially jumping back into the dating pool.

The former Migos rapper was spotted cozying up next to a "Cardi B look-alike" out in Toronto at a lounge called Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill late Thursday, early Friday morning.

Per 'TMZ,' Offset — real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus— was seen sitting at a table with a couple of women, one speaking into his ear and another was looking at her phone, according to sources.

The image obtained by the Hollywood media outlet showed the two-time Grammy Award-winning rapper chatting up a woman with dark shoulder length hair. Her appearance shared some physical traits of his estranged wife of nearly seven years.

#Exclusive video: #Offset's moving on amid his divorce from #CardiB💅... hanging out with some new ladies in the club -- including one who looks a lot like his ex! 😱 pic.twitter.com/G92xrdLKSm — TMZ (@TMZ) October 18, 2024

That said, no physical displays of affection were shown during the outing between Offset and the women, but it appears that the "Don't You Lie" rapper may have jumped back into dating.

'ENSTARZ' reported that Cardi B put her foot down on the whole matter earlier this month, lifting a weight off her shoulders by expressing herself freely on Twitter, now known as X. The mother of two alleged the back and forth between her and Offset is over, maintaining that "Everything is dead."

"One thing I don't want to entertain is, 'Oh, we're in the same crib. Come upstairs, let's sleep together.' I don't want to entertain that. I don't want to sleep, I don't want to [have sex], I don't wanna do nothin'," Cardi, 32, detailed.

"I don't want that cycle. That's why I'm not entertaining love. That's why if a muthaf---a is here, I'm not here. If I'm here, he's not here. Slowly but surely, there's going to be a whole end to it," she stated. "It takes time. I don't know how to explain it but everything is dead."