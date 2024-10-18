Finesse2Tymes recently got into a heated scuffle which went viral on social media.

The Memphis rapper appeared on the hood-certified YouTube dating show by Sideman, 20v1, where one male consecutively meets a round of 20 women speed dating style. The series has also included viral faves like Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed.

The altercation starts in what appears to be a minor disagreement between Finesse2Tymes — born Ricky Hampton — and another gentleman wearing a neon orange hoodie. The two engage in a heated exchange about each other's outfits when a particular comment sets the "Mixed Feelings" rapper off.

"We said your fit was weak, you remember," the rapper said to the unidentified man in the neon orange hoodie holding the microphone.

"[...] yours not even hard," he nonchalantly replied to the rapper, prompting him to respond with a simple yet dismissive, "Alright!" The unidentified woman standing next to the rapper asked him to pop her red balloon before popping his own.

However, this wouldn't be the end of the fallout. Upon walking away, the man in the orange hoodie appeared to grow irritated, saying: "[He] thought that s***t was gon' do something. You a h*e."

"Who a h*e?!" the rapper shot back, immediately preparing to attack before running out of the camera's angle. His associates on the set seemed to get to him first, as viewers were able to hear fighting and punches being landed before the camera spotted him on the floor.

"It got ghetto real fast!" 'The Neighborhood Talk' captioned in their repost. Fans chimed in as well, mostly getting a laugh out of the entire altercation.

"Why he run like a toddler who pamper full of [poop emoji]," one fan poked. "So his friends got into a fight cause that slow run wasn't going no where," a second wrote. "He already funny looking, he need to relax," a third joked.

The video ignited quickly, gaining tens of thousands of views in just a couple hours.

The rapper is best known for his hit single, "Back End" (2022) which notably made its way to the Billboard Hot 100. Despite being spotted here clenching fists, he's also known for penning motivational statements into his lyrics.