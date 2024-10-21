Nicole Scherzinger made her Broadway debut during the opening night performance of "Sunset BLVD."

Scherzinger takes on the role of Norma Desmond, a silent movie star who dreams of making her return to the screen. The Broadway production is the musical adaptation of the 1950 movie "Sunset Boulevard," which starred Gloria Swanson as Desmond.

According to People, Scherzinger's brilliant performance earned her multiple standing ovations throughout the night. This includes one that lasted six minutes long.

Her performance has made many believe that she is a strong contender for a Tony Award.

The opening night of "Sunset BLVD" had a lot of star power as many Hollywood celebrities were in attendance.

See who graced the opening night below.

Anna Wintour and Huma Abedin

Anna Wintour and Huma Abedin at Sunset BLVD Opening Night
Anna Wintour and Huma Abedin attend "Sunset BLVD" Broadway Opening Night at St James Theater on October 20, 2024 in New York City. Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields at Sunset BLVD Opening Night
Brooke Shields attends "Sunset BLVD" Broadway Opening Night at St James Theater on October 20, 2024 in New York City. Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain at Sunset BLVD Opening Night
Jessica Chastain attends "Sunset BLVD" Broadway Opening Night at St James Theater on October 20, 2024 in New York City. Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Katharine McPhee and David Foster

Katharine McPhee and David Foster at Sunset BLVD Opening Night
Katharine McPhee and David Foster attend "Sunset BLVD" Broadway Opening Night at St James Theater on October 20, 2024 in New York City. Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos at Sunset BLVD Opening Night
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend "Sunset BLVD" Broadway Opening Night at St James Theater on October 20, 2024 in New York City. Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox at Sunset BLVD Opening Night
Laverne Cox attends "Sunset BLVD" Broadway Opening Night at St James Theater on October 20, 2024 in New York City. Manny Carabel/Getty Images
