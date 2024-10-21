Nicole Scherzinger made her Broadway debut during the opening night performance of "Sunset BLVD."

Scherzinger takes on the role of Norma Desmond, a silent movie star who dreams of making her return to the screen. The Broadway production is the musical adaptation of the 1950 movie "Sunset Boulevard," which starred Gloria Swanson as Desmond.

According to People, Scherzinger's brilliant performance earned her multiple standing ovations throughout the night. This includes one that lasted six minutes long.

Her performance has made many believe that she is a strong contender for a Tony Award.

The opening night of "Sunset BLVD" had a lot of star power as many Hollywood celebrities were in attendance.

See who graced the opening night below.

Anna Wintour and Huma Abedin

Brooke Shields

Jessica Chastain

Katharine McPhee and David Foster

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Laverne Cox