Actress Zoey Deutch has made her Broadway debut with friends and family in attendance.

Deutch is part of the revival of "Our Town," a play written by playwright Thornton Wilder in 1938.

The production had its opening night at The Barrymore Theatre in New York City on Oct. 10.

The revival is also the first Broadway production of the classical play since 2002.

Helmed by Tony-winning director Kenny Leon, focuses on the town of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, and how life was there from 1901 to 1931.

Deutch's parents, Lea Thompson and Howard Deutch, were both present to support their daughter's Broadway debut, according to Just Jared.

Her boyfriend, Jimmy Tatro, was also in attendance.

A handful of the actress' Hollywood friends also showed up to show their support. See who attended the opening night along with the cast of "Our Town" below.

Lea Thompson and Howard Deutch

Lea Thompson and Howard Deutch
Lea Thompson and Howard Deutch attend the Broadway opening night of "Our Town" at the Barrymore Theatre on October 10, 2024 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Jimmy Tatro

Jimmy Tatro
Jimmy Tatro attends the Broadway opening night of "Our Town" at the Barrymore Theatre on October 10, 2024 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes attends the Broadway opening night of "Our Town" at the Barrymore Theatre on October 10, 2024 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev attends the Broadway opening night of "Our Town" at the Barrymore Theatre on October 10, 2024 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons
Jim Parsons attends the Broadway opening night of "Our Town" at the Barrymore Theatre on October 10, 2024 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever
Kaitlyn Dever attends the Broadway opening night of "Our Town" at the Barrymore Theatre on October 10, 2024 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon attends the Broadway opening night of "Our Town" at the Barrymore Theatre on October 10, 2024 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ephraim Sykes

Ephraim Sykes
Ephraim Sykes attends the Broadway opening night of "Our Town" at the Barrymore Theatre on October 10, 2024 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Shaun White

Shaun White
Shaun White attends the Broadway opening night of "Our Town" at the Barrymore Theatre on October 10, 2024 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ticket information for "Our Town" can be found here.

