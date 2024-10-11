Zoey Deutch's Broadway Debut: See Katie Holmes, Nina Dobrev, and More in 'Our Town' Opening Night
Actress Zoey Deutch has made her Broadway debut with friends and family in attendance.
Deutch is part of the revival of "Our Town," a play written by playwright Thornton Wilder in 1938.
The production had its opening night at The Barrymore Theatre in New York City on Oct. 10.
The revival is also the first Broadway production of the classical play since 2002.
Helmed by Tony-winning director Kenny Leon, focuses on the town of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, and how life was there from 1901 to 1931.
Deutch's parents, Lea Thompson and Howard Deutch, were both present to support their daughter's Broadway debut, according to Just Jared.
Her boyfriend, Jimmy Tatro, was also in attendance.
A handful of the actress' Hollywood friends also showed up to show their support. See who attended the opening night along with the cast of "Our Town" below.
Lea Thompson and Howard Deutch
Jimmy Tatro
Katie Holmes
Nina Dobrev
Jim Parsons
Kaitlyn Dever
Cynthia Nixon
Ephraim Sykes
Shaun White
Ticket information for "Our Town" can be found here.
