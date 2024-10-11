Actress Zoey Deutch has made her Broadway debut with friends and family in attendance.

Deutch is part of the revival of "Our Town," a play written by playwright Thornton Wilder in 1938.

The production had its opening night at The Barrymore Theatre in New York City on Oct. 10.

The revival is also the first Broadway production of the classical play since 2002.

Helmed by Tony-winning director Kenny Leon, focuses on the town of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, and how life was there from 1901 to 1931.

Deutch's parents, Lea Thompson and Howard Deutch, were both present to support their daughter's Broadway debut, according to Just Jared.

Her boyfriend, Jimmy Tatro, was also in attendance.

A handful of the actress' Hollywood friends also showed up to show their support. See who attended the opening night along with the cast of "Our Town" below.

Lea Thompson and Howard Deutch

Jimmy Tatro

Katie Holmes

Nina Dobrev

Jim Parsons

Kaitlyn Dever

Cynthia Nixon

Ephraim Sykes

Shaun White

Ticket information for "Our Town" can be found here.