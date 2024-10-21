Rosie O'Donnell broke her silence following her daughter Chelsea Belle's arrest on charges of child neglect and drug possession.

Chelsea, whom O'Donnell adopted as a baby, was taken into custody in Wisconsin last month after authorities discovered drugs, including a meth pipe, near her 11-month-old son, Atlas.

O'Donnell, 62, shared a statement on Instagram on Saturday, October 19, regarding her 27-year-old daughter's struggles. Accompanying the post was a photo of Chelsea holding a newborn baby.

"Chelsea is in the news today – this is a photo from a better time," Rosie wrote. She continued by acknowledging that this situation is, unfortunately, not new for her family. "Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade – we are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease," O'Donnell added, using hashtags like #love and #alanon to express her ongoing support.

Chelsea's legal troubles escalated after police were called to her home following a dispute with her boyfriend. When officers arrived, they discovered drug paraphernalia, including a meth pipe and hypodermic needles, near her son. Evidence of drug trafficking, including 18 grams of meth, was also found in the house.

Chelsea faces multiple felony charges, including maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, and possession of methamphetamine. She was released on bail in September, but just weeks later, she was arrested again when police found a meth pipe and prescription pills hidden in her bra. She remains in custody awaiting her court dates in November.

O'Donnell and her ex-wife Kelli Carpenter adopted Chelsea when she was a baby, but Chelsea moved out at 18 to live closer to her biological mother. The former 'View' cohost has publicly spoken about Chelsea's struggles with mental illness, noting her challenges since birth, but the two reconnected when Chelsea became pregnant with her first child.

Despite their difficult past, the 'Now and Then' actress remains hopeful for her daughter's recovery.