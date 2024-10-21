Rick Ross recently went public with his new relationship, introducing the world to model and beauty entrepreneur Justice Williams.

The couple made their debut on Thursday, October 17th during an Instagram Live.

In the video, Williams, 48, delivered a lighthearted impersonation of the Maybach Music founder, 48, adding a humorous touch to their big reveal and giving followers a glimpse into their playful dynamic.

Since their initial online appearance, Rick Ross, real name William Leonard Roberts II, and Williams have been spotted together at several public events.

The pair has not shied away from showing affection, frequently sharing clips of their time together on Instagram. Their public displays of affection and shared moments have been garnering attention from fans who seem eager to follow this new chapter in Ross' personal life.

Despite the freshness of their relationship, Williams has already faced criticism from internet skeptics. During a recent Instagram live session, she addressed those doubting their romance, confidently responding, "Y'all said if I'm here for 30, 60, 90 days, then so be it... But when I'm here past 30, 60, 90 days, I want everybody to go buy me some type of electronic. Y'all owe me."

This is Ross' third high-profile relationship in 2024, with his most recent romance with Cristina Mackey ending in April.