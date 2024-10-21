Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno has died.

He was 66.

Di'Anno, born Paul Andrews, died at his home in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

According to the 'Daily Mail,' the news of his death was confirmed through a Facebook post made by Conquest Music.

"On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno. Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66. Born in Chingford, East London on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band, Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981," the post read. "He sang on their groundbreaking debut album Iron Maiden, and the influential follow up release, Killers."

The post then went on to capture some of the artist's life events after leaving the iconic band.

We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di'Anno earlier today. Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a… pic.twitter.com/pqskpLPBwc — Iron Maiden (@IronMaiden) October 21, 2024

"Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances," the online tribute added. "Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023."

The social media post continued to remember the triumphs of the star.

"His first career retrospective album, The Book of the Beast was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden," the post detailed. "Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di'Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory."

Fans also shared their grief online.

Shocked and very sad to hear about Paul Di’Anno 😭

Rest in peace, Wrathchild ❤️🤘 pic.twitter.com/EPnHVueyNV — Samus (@66Samus) October 21, 2024

Even if you weren’t an Iron Maiden fan in 80s Britain, you knew their music from the Lucozade TV ad. #RIP Paul Di’Anno.



pic.twitter.com/rnVem5Bmap — JayKeeley (@doomedparade) October 21, 2024

Just saw that the legendary Paul Di’Anno passed away today. Sang on the pioneering first two Iron Maiden albums. Lived a very tough life, especially in his latter years. RIP. Up the Irons! https://t.co/uCxRoVRU7C pic.twitter.com/yIg38xfoww — Vince (@IommiCuseFan) October 21, 2024

#RIP Paul Di’Anno 🕊️



Just 20-yrs old when he joined Iron Maiden in 1978 and helped put them on the map — and in turn, the entire NWOBHM genre. Just kids making big noises in tiny pubs, like the Ruskin Arms… pic.twitter.com/Puv0Y5ngzz — JayKeeley (@doomedparade) October 21, 2024

I’m not saying I agree with those who think Iron Maiden peaked w/ Paul Di’Anno but I can understand ☠ pic.twitter.com/7qlvfdNlcs — JayKeeley (@doomedparade) October 19, 2024

One fan wrote on X, "R.I.P Paul, thank you for the early years of Maiden. Your vocals on 'Remember Tomorrow' and 'Phantom of the Opera' were legendary."