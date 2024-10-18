Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry wrote about a British former boy band member threatening to jump off a balcony in a novel she released before the One Direction star died.

Fans all over the world were shocked Wednesday when news broke that Payne had plummeted to his death from a third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31.

In an eerie coincidence, a scene in Henry's debut novel, "Looking Forward" — which was described by the influencer and model as "fiction inspired by true events" — appeared to mirror the circumstances surrounding Payne's death.

The book centers on the relationship between a model named Mallory and a singer named Oliver, who is a former member of a group called 5Forward.

In the novel, Oliver runs to the balcony of his London apartment and threatens to "kill" himself by jumping after Mallory confronts him about his erratic behavior due to drug use, according to Page Six.

Mallory repeatedly begs Oliver to calm down and come back inside, but he continues to scream that he wants to die.

Despite Oliver's threats, it's Mallory who ends up falling off the balcony, but she does not end up suffering any injuries.

Payne, whom fans believe the character Oliver was based on, died of "internal and external bleeding" and "multiple trauma" after his fall at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel Wednesday, according to medical examiners.

TMZ reported that Payne exhibited erratic behavior, including smashing his laptop, shortly before his death.

It is unclear if the singer intentionally jumped from the ledge or if his fall was an accident.

Local police initially told the Associated Press that Payne had "jumped," but officials later clarified that this has yet to be determined.

However, according to the preliminary autopsy, obtained by the New York Post, Payne may have been semi or completely unconscious when he fell.

Authorities also said their investigation showed Payne had been "going through some kind of outbreak due to substance abuse" at the time.

Just days before his death, Henry reportedly sent Payne a cease and desist letter after accusing him of repeatedly trying to contact her following their breakup in 2022.

Henry has not publicly addressed her ex's death as of this writing.