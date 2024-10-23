Rachael Ray has set the record straight about her health.

On Tuesday, the celebrity cook gave a rare health update while admitting that she could no longer do some house chores for the time being.

In the pilot episode of her new podcast, "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," Ray, 56, disclosed that she had a "couple of bad falls" recently, making her unable to do the things she likes.

"I am a homemaker. I love chores, I love being in the kitchen. I always work with my brain every day, I'm always writing something. But I really like chores. I like what people consider physical work. I like making dinners, planning dinners, making lists," she told her listeners.

The TV personality added that one chore that she likes doing but could no longer do after the series of falls was "helping carry in the wood."

"I've had a couple of bad falls in the last couple of weeks, so I haven't been doing that in a while," she told her first podcast guest Jenny Mollen.

Rachael shared that it's one of those things she likes doing with her husband John Cusmino as she would often view the task as a competition on who could carry more pieces of wood between them.

Other topics that Ray and Mollen tackled in the episode were their unusual childhoods, work ethics, parenting, marriage, and food.

Ray's podcast premiere and health update come a month after she made headlines for her apparent slurred speech in the FYI series "Rachael Ray in Tuscany."

While preparing the late Tony Bennett's favorite dish ossobuco, Ray took multiple pauses and struggled to relay the instructions, prompting fans to voice concern for her.

A clip of her slurring her speech on the show made the rounds online, causing some to claim that she could have had a "mini-stroke."

However, the TV star did not comment or address the issue. Instead, she announced earlier this month that she would be releasing her podcast.