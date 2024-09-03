After posting a new cooking video online, many fans have expressed concern for Rachael Ray's health.

According to 'Page Six,' Ray's apparent slurred speech in a recently released clip has many fans questioning of the TV personality's well-being.

The Instagram video posted Sunday was a tribute to Tony Bennett, who died just over a year ago on July 21, 2023. He had been diagnosed with Alzheimers and battled the disease for seven years.

To honor his memory, Ray was making the 20x Grammy Award winner's favorite dish Ossobucco — a specialty of Lombard cuisine of veal shanks braised with vegetables, white wine, and broth, often garnished with gremolata and traditionally served with polenta or risotto alla milanese.

She shared stories of hosting the late legend and his wife, Susan Benedetto, for dinner. After her heartwarming story, many followers of Ray commented on her slurred speech throughout the cooking process.

One fan wrote, "I love you but are you ok? I'm seriously concerned." Another echoed the sentiment, writing, "Rachel is in a bit of trouble?! I hope someone is just as concerned as I am?" A third pointedly reacted, "Is she slurring or am I slurring?"

However, other social media followers defended the 56-year-old. One wrote, "She's aging like the rest of us. Maybe she has a medical condition, maybe she is on medication. Regardless, no need to be mean." Another commented, "She's aging well the normal way no plastic surgery or doing it like everyone else... get real people... Go Rachael do your thing and thank you for showing us the real you."

A third argued, "My goodness, all you perfect people making the most awful, hateful comments. MOVE ALONG!"

Ray, who has hosted several shows on the Food Network from 2006 until 2023, including Rachael Ray's Week in a Day, reportedly experienced a throat cancer scare in 2008.

A rep for Ray confirmed she underwent "minor surgery" for a benign cyst on her vocal cord, per 'The U.S. Sun.' Her rep told 'PEOPLE' at the time Ray was "the picture of health."

"It's a common in-and-out procedure that she will have in early December and it will not adversely affect any of her daytime show or Food Network tapings," they said. "[Rachael's] totally fine. It's just something she needs to take care of. She hasn't been feeling ill."