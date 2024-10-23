Liam Neeson is done with both dating and doing action movies at his age.

The actor, who many know thanks to the "Taken" series, revealed that his last venture into the world action movies will happen sometime in 2025.

"I'm 72 — it has to stop at some stage," Neeson said in an interview with People.

"You can't fool audiences," he added. "I don't want Mark to be fighting my fight scenes for me."

Neeson was referring to Mark Vanselow, who frequently collaborates with the actor when it comes to stunt work. While Neeson performs his own fight scenes, Vanselow is the one working on the more complicated stunts.

In the same interview with People, the actor also shared his thoughts on dating.

Neeson was previously married to actress Natasha Richardson. The couple married in 1994 and stayed married until Richardson's death in 2009 at age 45.

Richardson passed away after sustaining a head injury while taking a beginner skiing lesson.

While the "Love Actually" star did date after the passing of his wife, dating seems to be nowhere in his plans today.

"No, in a word," Neeson said about the idea of him dating again. "I'm past all that."

Neeson will be seen in another action movie called "Absolution," which is set for release next month.