Liam Neeson found another woman who he fell in love with - but there was one problem.

Amid the filming of his latest movie "Blacklight," in Australia, Neeson got the chance to fall in love again years after losing his wife. He shared more details about the almost-love story in a new interview with Sunrise.

According to the actor, he did not expect to find love while filming his latest film. However, it turned out that he instantly laid his eyes on a woman who is, unfortunately, taken.

"I loved Melbourne; I loved our Australian crew. Every department was superb but they were their own people, do you know what I mean? I made a couple of pals and fell in love once while I was there, but she was taken," he said.



Neeson did not reveal further details about the woman, but he did promise to come back to the country soon.

Liam Neeson's Love Story

The 69-year-old has a tragic history when it comes to love.

Before finding a new woman, he was previously married to Natasha Richardson from 1994 to 2009. Their blooming love story came to an end when the actress succumbed after suffering a severe head injury following a skiing accident in Canada.

It happened in March 2009 when the then-45-year-old actress visited the Mont Tremblant ski resort in Québec, Canada. She was on the hill with an instructor when she banged her head against hard-packed snow without any protective gear.

When the instructor asked her to seek medical assistance, the actress insisted she was fine that she also signed a waiver to prove she declined medical help. When she came back to her room, she started complaining about the headache as she showed signs of confusion. A dispatcher then received another call around 3:00 p.m. when Richardson finally sought medical attention.

In an interview with Esquire, Neeson recalled how he saw his wife in a life support before receiving the news she was brain dead. Her X-ray revealed her brain being "squashed up against the side of the skull,"

"Said, 'Sweetie, you're not coming back from this. You've banged your head. It's - I don't know if you can hear me, but that's - this is what's gone down. And we're bringing ya back to New York. All your family and friends will come.' And that was more or less it," Neeson told 60 Minutes.

Her autopsy eventually revealed that the actress' head bump caused an epidural hematoma.

