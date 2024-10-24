The paternity case between NBA star Anthony Edwards and his ex-bae, Daja Carlyle, have heated up after the baller accused her of "harassing" his associates and using child support payments to fund her lavish lifestyle.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' baller claimed his ex harassed members of his administration team, and claims she attempted to have her support payments increased due to her unwillingness to get a job.

The 23-year-old's lawyer has weighed in on the legal matter, writing on behalf of his client in a recent motion in the ongoing paternity case between him and his daughter's mother.

The NBA star's lawyer wrote: "[Daja] is engaging in repeated and unsolicited harassing communication with individuals associated with [Anthony]... These individuals are part of the [Anthony']s team of representatives, including those working for [Anthony's] agency," per 'The Jasmine Brand.'

"The communications vary from demands to speak to [Anthony], threats about what is to come if [Anthony]and his attorneys do not abide by her demands," the lawyer continued.

"There is no rhyme or reason for [Daja] to contact individuals who work for [Anthony]," he wrote. "This attempt to sabotage the Father's personal and professional relationships must end."

In what appears to be the effort to be active and supportive in his daughter's life, the basketball star opted to have his name listed as the child's biological father, in addition to submitting a request for joint physical and legal custody per a petition he filed in February, per the media outlet.

That said, he didn't get the response he may have been looking for, as Carlyle reportedly rejected Edwards' request. She reportedly proposed instead that she retain primary custody of the child and even requested for the NBA All-Star to pay child support.

Although the judge on the case granted her wishes ordering Edwards to pay $5,000 monthly, she wasn't satisfied, as the athlete now claims she wants more than the five grand she was previously awarded.

"[Daja] claims to earn approximately $8,000.00 annually, even though that is nearly impossible," the lawyer stated, per the media outlet. "The Mother is trying to use child support as a means to make it so that she does not have to work," he said, backing Edwards' claims.

"There has been no indication that the monthly $5,000 the Mother receives, which is already in excess of the presumptive amount, does not support or fulfill the minor child's needs," the lawyer concluded.

According to the report, the basketball shooting guard — who goes by the nickname "Antman" — and Carlyle share a daughter together, Aris Ariel Carlyle, who was born last year.