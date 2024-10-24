GloRilla is certainly playing too much on social media when it comes to this Halloween season.

The rap queen took to Instagram, apparently in a joking mood — posting a carousel of selfie photos featuring her in a white bodysuit and what appears to be a baby bump.

Fans and fellow celebs alike took time to have a laugh at the post — which had no caption — as multiple people reminded the "Wanna Be" rapper that she "play all day."

"Glo how you get pregnant that fast?" one fan asked. "@glorillapimp it took me 9 months to look like that how you get big asf literally in two days," a second fan laughed. "Now you can't pour me shot and I gotta drank alone! My birthday in a hr glo whyyyyy😭! But congratulations babyyy," another penned — seemingly unaware of GloRilla's comedic tactics.

Celebs weighed in as well, as rapper Latto showed up saying, "Gloria gone on," before singer Muni Long chimed in, "You play," along with a laughing emoji. "Halloween costume seeing this on Amazon," social media personality Funny Marco wrote, as London Jay penned, "U just be doin s**t."

After the post went viral, Big Glo took to Twitter, now X, to address her post on Thursday, October 24.

Why would I be wearing a Halloween outfit dis early? Be fr😒 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) October 24, 2024

GloRilla — real name Gloria Hallelujah Woods — had a chat with hosts at the Breakfast Club radio morning show, where she said she has no interest in pregnancy, or giving birth altogether. "I do want to have kids, but not my own kids. I want to do a surrogate," the 25-year-old stated. "I want somebody else to have my baby. I want them to have my DNA, but I don't want to have it."

She continued: "I just don't want to actually have a baby... All my friends have kids, and they're restricted a lot when they're pregnant. I'm like, 'Nah.' I don't want to go through that."

The Memphis native added that she believes nine months is simply "too long" to be out of commission, per 'Out Of Context' with Charlamagne Tha God.

When Charlamagne asked the Grammy Award-nominated artist what the difference is between GloRilla and Gloria Hallelujah Woods, the 25-year-old stated that although there isn't a "huge" difference between the personas, she's "aggressive and straight talkin' s***t" in her music, while in real life she's "nice," contrary to popular belief.