Fans on social media are speculating that Kendall Jenner and Joe Alwyn are dating.

Alwyn is known to many as the ex-boyfriend of Taylor Swift, who has had many issues with the Kardashian-Jenner family in the past.

A post on TikTok, which has been liked nearly 50,000 times as of writing, indicates to a carousel post made by Jenner on Instagram as the sign that the two are dating.

Jenner's carousel post features snaps taken during the Academy Museum Gala, which was held on Oct. 19.

The TikTok, which was posted by @hankatherinee, noted that "The Brutalist" actor is among those who liked the post.

The two were also photographed together during the said event.

"And if you know anything about Kar-Jenner land, a relationship is usually launched by some pictures together, hanging out at an awards show or something, and an Instagram like," hankatherinee said in her TikTok video. "That's how they soft launch."

The TikToker went on to explain why Jenner and Alwyn dating will be huge, given the negative history between Swift and Jenner's sister, Kim Kardashian, and Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West (also known as Ye).

"As you know, Swifties would go crazy because Taylor, Kim, and Kanye, and Joe is Taylor's ex," hankatherinee explained. "So, him dating a Kar-Jenner would be wild."

The TikTok post has garnered more than 2,000 comments as of writing.

"Joe will be public enemy number 1 if this happens," one comment said.

Another comment said, "HE WAS THERE FOR REP AND NOW HES SWITCHING SIDES????"

There are those who remain unconvinced about the possibility of the two dating just because Alwyn took a photo with Jenner and liked her Instagram post.

"That's a strange leap to take just bc of a photo from an event," a comment pointed out.

"I think this is a reach," another TikTok user reacted.